Odds are finally set for the first ever world title clash in the WBC’s new bridgerweight division taking place Friday night at L’Olympia in Montreal. Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas is a solid 8:1 favorite over Ryan Rozicki, who stepped in on short notice. Both are coming in off stoppage wins over the same opponent: Sylvera Louis.

Former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is a 9:1 favorite to dethrone WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.