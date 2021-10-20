October 20, 2021
Boxing News

Rivas, Stevenson are heavy betting favorites

Odds are finally set for the first ever world title clash in the WBC’s new bridgerweight division taking place Friday night at L’Olympia in Montreal. Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas is a solid 8:1 favorite over Ryan Rozicki, who stepped in on short notice. Both are coming in off stoppage wins over the same opponent: Sylvera Louis.

Former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is a 9:1 favorite to dethrone WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kingry surgery successful

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>