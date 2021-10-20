Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the promotional signing of four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs). The 39-year-old Filipino icon has had a tremendous career holding world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight.
awesome. It would be great to have have a card loaded with both Nietes and Donaire now that they are under the same banner. Nietes fought a couple of times in CA in 2018 and I would like to see Donaire again as he fights regular in CA or NV.
Donnie is approaching the end of his career. He is 3 fights or less away from suffering another defeat or being forced to retire. Bad investment by the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.
Speaketh … FJB.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.
I think Ioka and Ancajas are fighting in December. The other champions and big names are fighting in a tournament. Maybe Nietes can fight Ioka/Ancajas.