Probellum inks Donnie Nietes Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the promotional signing of four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs). The 39-year-old Filipino icon has had a tremendous career holding world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight. Rivas, Stevenson are heavy betting favorites

Top Boxing News

