The World Boxing Council has announced that its 2021 Convention will take place at the Presidente Intercontinental Hotel in Mexico City. The facility is located in the heart of Mexico City’s posh Polanco district and is a return to the site of the memorable 38th WBC Convention that took place back in 2000. Since the 2020 convention was a virtual event due to the pandemic, this is the first opportunity for the WBC family to reunite in person as well as virtually for those who cannot attend. Dates are November 14-19.