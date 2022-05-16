By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hard-punching southpaw Masanori Rikiishi (11-1, 6 KOs), 129.75, the younger brother of former WBC 108-pound ruler Masamichi Yabuki, seized the vacant OPBF super-feather belt by scoring a shutout decision (all 120-108) over ex-WBO AP champ Takuya Watanabe (38-11-1, 21 KOs), 130, over also one-sided twelve sessions on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

Masanori, with his advantageous height and reach, kept outpunching the onrushing veteran with southpaw jabs and solid one-two combinations, sweeping all rounds with ease. Rikiishi jubilantly said, “My dream is to become world champions with my brother at the same time.”

Dangan Aoki Promotions.

_

