Wins WBO AP, JBC 126lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Perennial contender Reiya Abe (23-3-1, 10 KOs), 125.75, impressively acquired Japanese and WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belts as he fully befuddled defending champ IBF#6, WBC#8, WBO#10 Hinata Maruta (12-2-1, 9 KOs), a prohibitive favorite at 125.25, with his shifty southpaw style, dropped him with a well-timed left in round seven and pounded out a unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 118-109) over twelve lopsided rounds on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having failed to win the national 126-pound belt twice, Abe this time showed his determination in outmaneuvering the prefight favorite so cleverly that he dominated many rounds including a shocking eighth round, when Abe connected with a beautiful southpaw left to the button of the champ, who went down on the seat of trunks. The tide drastically turned in favor of the challenger thereafter.

Dangan Aoki Promotions.

Attendance: 1,840 at the Sumida Ward Gymnasium.

