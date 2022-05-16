Heavyweight Sonny Conto (10-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated with a third-round stoppage over Justin Rolfe (7-4-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder last Friday in front of a packed crowd at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennslyvania. After two rounds of beating up Rolfe with hard power shots. Conto decked Rolfe with a big left hook in round three. Seconds later, it was another hard left hook from close quarters that sent Rolfe folding towards the canvas and the fight was stopped by referee Eric Dali at 1:38.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Shinard Bunch (19-1-1, 17 KOs) needed just 47 seconds to viciously destroy Marko Bailey (7-8, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder. Bunch bum-rushed Bailey and battered him until the fight was stopped by referee Shawn Clark.

Other Results:

Jordon Murphy D4 Antonio Dunton El (super featherweight)

Carlos Ramos TKO3 Jesus Arturo Guzman (featherweight)

Michael Crain W4 Gerardo Martinez (lightweight)

Christopher Burgos D4 Phillip Davis (super lightweight)

Quadeer Jenkins KO1 Andre Himmon (middleweight)