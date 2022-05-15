“I’m just going to keep in shape after this fight, we’ll rest one week and then get back in the gym,” said former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev after winning his cruiserweight debut against Tervel Pulev on Saturday night. It was the 39-year-old Krusher’s first fight since losing to Canelo in 2019.

“I worried how it was going to be in the fight. Of course, there was some ring rust. Without boxing at a high level for over a year, my body doesn’t like this. I want to fight every three or four months. The plan was just to use the jab and distance. But I felt like I didn’t have enough energy in my body. I think in my next fight, it would be at a higher level. Give me one more fight, and I’ll be ready for a world title opportunity.”