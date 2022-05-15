May 15, 2022
Boxing Results

Rodriguez stops Medina, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 6 KOs) of Newark, N.J. won by sixth round TKO over Juan Gabriel Medina (14-10, 12 KOs) of La Romana, Dominion Republic to win the vacant WBA-NABA gold bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ.

In the co-feature, unbeaten flyweight Andy Dominguez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Bronx, NY won by fourth round TKO over Edwin Reyes (8-8-3, 5 KOs) of Madison, TN to claim the vacant WBA Federcentro belt.

Unbeaten super welterweight Brian Ceballo (13-0, 7 KOs) of New York, NY. won by sixth round TKO over Gerald Sherrell (10-3, 5 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Unbeaten super featherweight Jostin Ortiz Maysonet (4-0, 3 KOs) of Alta Vega, Puerto Rico took a six round majority decision over John Leonardo (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, NJ. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 57-57.

Unbeaten super welterweight Robert Terry (6-0, 0 Ks) Jersey City, NJ won a six round unanimous decision overEvincii Dixon (10-30-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, PA. Scores were 60-54 3x.

Welterweight Dave Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, NJ outpointed Margarito Hernandez (2-2-1) of Wapato, WA over four rounds. Scores were 39-37 3x.

Flyweight Anthony Johns (3-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, NJ scored a third round TKO over Gilberto Duran (4-6) of Yakima, WA.

Super bantamweight Jose Nieves (3-0, 2 KO) of Woodbridge, NJ blew away David Ashley (0-2) of Rock Hill, SC in the first round.

Super middleweight Gian Garrido (5-0, 4 KOs) of Flushing, NY won by second round TKO over Derrick Vann (1-4) of Philadelphia.

Super welterweight Kahshad Elliott (2-0, 2 KO) of Plainfield, NJ stopped Tray Martin (3-6-2, 2 KOS) of Columbia, MO, in the first round.

The card was billed as Brick City Fight Night: Round Two, and promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

Kovalev: I want to fight every 3 or 4 months
GIANT Charlo-Castaño photo gallery

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>