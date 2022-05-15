Unbeaten bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 6 KOs) of Newark, N.J. won by sixth round TKO over Juan Gabriel Medina (14-10, 12 KOs) of La Romana, Dominion Republic to win the vacant WBA-NABA gold bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ.

In the co-feature, unbeaten flyweight Andy Dominguez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Bronx, NY won by fourth round TKO over Edwin Reyes (8-8-3, 5 KOs) of Madison, TN to claim the vacant WBA Federcentro belt.

Unbeaten super welterweight Brian Ceballo (13-0, 7 KOs) of New York, NY. won by sixth round TKO over Gerald Sherrell (10-3, 5 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Unbeaten super featherweight Jostin Ortiz Maysonet (4-0, 3 KOs) of Alta Vega, Puerto Rico took a six round majority decision over John Leonardo (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, NJ. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 57-57.

Unbeaten super welterweight Robert Terry (6-0, 0 Ks) Jersey City, NJ won a six round unanimous decision overEvincii Dixon (10-30-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, PA. Scores were 60-54 3x.

Welterweight Dave Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, NJ outpointed Margarito Hernandez (2-2-1) of Wapato, WA over four rounds. Scores were 39-37 3x.

Flyweight Anthony Johns (3-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, NJ scored a third round TKO over Gilberto Duran (4-6) of Yakima, WA.

Super bantamweight Jose Nieves (3-0, 2 KO) of Woodbridge, NJ blew away David Ashley (0-2) of Rock Hill, SC in the first round.

Super middleweight Gian Garrido (5-0, 4 KOs) of Flushing, NY won by second round TKO over Derrick Vann (1-4) of Philadelphia.

Super welterweight Kahshad Elliott (2-0, 2 KO) of Plainfield, NJ stopped Tray Martin (3-6-2, 2 KOS) of Columbia, MO, in the first round.

The card was billed as Brick City Fight Night: Round Two, and promoted by Rising Star Promotions.