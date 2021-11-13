By David Finger

For local boxing fans in Hobbs, New Mexico, November 13th was supposed to be an opportunity to see popular undefeated junior middleweight prospect Mario Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) as he took on journeyman Michael Sanchez (2-8, 2 KOs) of Midland, Texas. It wasn’t expected to be a major test for Gonzalez, Sanchez was coming into the fight on the heels of a seven fight losing streak while Gonzalez was showing signs of being a legitimate world class prospect. But after Covid nearly scored a knockout over boxing in New Mexico, most local fans were just excited at the opportunity to come out and support their local prospect on his way towards a potential world ranking.

Unfortunately an injury in training derailed Gonzalez’s homecoming and the much anticipated main event was forced to be scrapped at the last minute.

But as the saying goes in boxing and in life, “the show must go on.”

Despite the disappointing loss of the main event, boxing fans will still be treated to what should be an exciting night of boxing as another undefeated local fighter, Yhorhighness Rezzaq (2-0, 1 KO) takes on a fellow undefeated fighter in 27-year old Herman Rendon (1-0, 0 KOS) of Midland in a super middleweight contest. Both fighters are relative unknowns, Rendon came in out of nowhere in August of this year to score the upset over undefeated prospect James land in a four round decision. And although Rezzaq has looked solid in his two professional fights, there is little question that this will be a considerably more challenging fight for him. It may be a bit early to call either man a top tier prospect just yet, but a dominant win on Saturday night will certainly start the conversation for the winner.

In the co-main event Roswell’s Augustin Perez (2-0, 1 KO) looks to restart his career as he takes on Josh Reyes (1-1) of Lubbock, Texas in a junior lightweight contest. Perez kicked off his career in impressive fashion back in 2017 but has not fought since June of 2018. Clearly Saturday night will be an opportunity to shake off some ring rust and get his career moving forward once again.

Also on the card, one of New Mexico’s brightest stars is set to make his first pit stop in Hobbs, New Mexico as Abraham Perez (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Kenneth Jamison (0-2) of Mission, Texas. The 22-year old Perez is one of the most decorated amateur boxer’s to come out of New Mexico in some time, having been named an alternate to the U.S. Olympic team that competed in Tokyo. Perez made his professional debut back on October 16th in Albuquerque against a hapless foe named Matthew Melton, and few are expecting a serious threat from Jamison in Hobbs. But this will be an opportunity for the talented Perez to build up his record while also showcasing his skills to the fight fans in Southeast New Mexico.

Also on the card is an intriguing middleweight fight between Ira Herrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Lubbock, Texas as he takes on Michael Andrews (2-3, 1 KO) of Hobbs. Herrera looked solid in his professional debut against Isaac Sifuentez, stopping him in the opening round back in August. But Sifuentez was a fighter who had been knocked out in all four of his professional fights. Against Andrews he is fighting a considerably more dangerous opponent. In his last fight Andrews scored the stoppage over undefeated Dylan Nicholson back in 2019, so there is little question that he can upend the apple cart if Herrera is not the real deal.

Rounding off the card are four additional fights. In a four round fight in the 122-pound division John “Smiley” Herrera (4-18-2, 2 KOs) steps into the ring for the first time since July of 2017 as he takes on Alex Hipolito (3-4-1, 2 KOs) of Lubbock, Texas. Hipolito, like Herrera, is also looking to brush off some cobwebs, having not fought since November of 2015. In a four round cruiserweight fight Ysidro Portillo (0-2) of Midland, Texas takes on debuting Justin Thorton of Odessa, Texas. Journeyman Manuel Rubalcava (4-35-1, 0 KOS) of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico takes on debuting J.J. Medina of Lubbock in a lightweight fight. And journeyman Anthony Hill (1-29, 0 KOs) takes on Johnny Soto (1-1, 1 KO) of Mission, Texas in a junior middleweight fight.

The event will take place at the Corral Arena (1901 E. Stanolind Road, Hobbs, New Mexico) with doors opening at 5 PM and the first fight slated to take place at 6:30PM. Tickets start at $40 and can be obtained by calling promoter Isidro Castillo at 1-575-263-4942.