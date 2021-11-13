November 13, 2021
Jeter Promotions inks undefeated Tyrek Irby

Irby JeterJeter Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated junior welterweight Tyrek Irby to a multi-fight promotional contract.

Irby, of Landover, Maryland, has a pro record of 9-0 with three knockouts.

“We are excited to add Tyrek to Jeter Promotions,” said promoter Tony Jeter. “He was a major amateur, and he has a ton of potential to go far in the sport. We will have him back in February, and that will be the start of a long partnership that will hopefully culminate in major fights in the future.”

Irby began boxing at the age of 13, and then amassed an amateur record of 68-8. He defeated highly-regarded and current undefeated professional Richardson Hitchins. He ascended to the number-one ranking in the United States and number-two in the world, and was the number-one seed at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials at 141-pounds. He beat the 2012 Olympian Gaybatulla Gadzhialiyev.

He also competed in the World Series of Boxing, where had a record of 2-2.

“I am happy to have signed with Tony Jeter and Jeter Promotions. This is the best move of my career, and I am excited to get going and compete on his shows. Tony has always stood by me, and he sees the potential that I have, and for that, I am grateful,” said Irby.

Irby is coming off a unanimous decision over Joaquin Chavez on November 2, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He also holds a win over Denis Okoth.

“When Covid-19 hit, I was going through some personal issues, and that drove me away from boxing. Now I am back, and fully focused. Tony knows my abilities and I look forward to getting back in the ring in early 2022.”

