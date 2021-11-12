Unbeaten heavyweight David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) took apart Dominik Musil (6-4, 5 KOs) over four rounds on Friday night in the main event at York Hall in London. In his first eight-rounder, Adeleye started slow in round one. He upped the pressure in round two landing some big shots in round two. The pace then slowed until Adeleye drove Musil reeling into the ropes with a right hand for a knockdown with moments left in round four. Musil looked done and didn’t come out for the next round.