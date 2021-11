Showtime Weights from Phoenix David Benavidez 169 vs. Kyrone Davis 167.75

Jose Benavidez Jr 158.75 vs. Emanuel Torres 157.5 Micky Scala 153.2 vs. Martez Jackson 153.8

Jesus Ibarra 126.9 vs. Hector Suarez 130

Farid Ngoga 152.6 vs. Isaac Freeman 152

Jonathan Fierro 130 vs. Victor Ruiz 121.8

Keenan Carbajal 126.6 vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla 125.8

Elijah Garcia 161 vs. Todd Manuel 160 Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Promoter: TGB Promotions

