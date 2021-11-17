By Hesiquio Balderas

“We would like to face Golovkin for a third time to close that chapter. I think we can make it happen,” said Eddy Reynoso, trainer/manager of undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. “I would like for Golovkin to come to Mexico. We can make that fight happen in Guadalajara or Mexico City.

“We hope to make it happen. He hasn’t mentioned Canelo’s name, he has a fight in December against Murata in Japan. We’ll see what happens in that fight and perhaps we can make Canelo vs. GGG 3 happen.”