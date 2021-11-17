November 17, 2021
Boxing News

Reynoso: I want to make Canelo vs GGG 3 in Mexico

By Hesiquio Balderas

“We would like to face Golovkin for a third time to close that chapter. I think we can make it happen,” said Eddy Reynoso, trainer/manager of undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. “I would like for Golovkin to come to Mexico. We can make that fight happen in Guadalajara or Mexico City.

“We hope to make it happen. He hasn’t mentioned Canelo’s name, he has a fight in December against Murata in Japan. We’ll see what happens in that fight and perhaps we can make Canelo vs. GGG 3 happen.”

Reynoso: We will beat Makubu for the cruiser title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>