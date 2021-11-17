By Hesiquio Balderas

“We will have a great fight plan,” said Eddy Reynoso. “We have great possibilities to win. Working intelligently, we will work on the fitness part of boxing, training with weight, a different program.

“We know we can win this fight, to take this fight for the cruiserweight championship is a huge step in Saul’s career it will make him a five-division world champion. We take the fight because we like new challenges and we know we can win this fight.

“Saul has always been a very gifted human being. He is very strong. And after this fight we will continue to go up and down in weight. That’s the advantage when you’re a fighter that has discipline like Saul does.

“We have knockouts in all weight divisions we have gone through. 154, 160, 168 and 175 Canelo has carried the power at every single weight class.

“Saul respects the choices I make. We take them as a team and he is confident that we can beat the champion, that’s why we are asking for the fight.”

“Makubu is a strong fighter. He is a good champion, goes forward, punches hard, but we can do it, I have faith in him, we have been sparring with heavyweights and we have been doing good with them. Canelo is very strong.”