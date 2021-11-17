By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (20-0,15 KOs) moved closer to a world title bout with a comprehensive twelve round decision victory over WBO #7 rated Takeshi Inoue (17-2-1, 10 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia. Tszyu took charge from round one and stalked the powerfully built Japanese opponent throughout the contest connecting with left hand leads and right hands to the head followed by hooks to the body that had Inoue wincing. Inoue was down in round twelve and it was ruled a knockdown by referee Will Soulos. Scores at the conclusion were 120-107, 120-107, 119-108.

“It was a great experience,” Tszyu said. “The guy’s built like a brick wall. F***ing hit him with anything and he doesn’t go down…I don’t think any heavyweights can drop him. Hands up to him … I’m sure he’s going to be sore tomorrow. Man, what a warrior! In all honesty, I heard him squeal 20 times and he still wouldn’t go down.”

Tszyu manager Glen Jennings is in contact with the WBO and a world title bout between champion Brian Castano could be imminent early in 2022.

In undercard bouts…

Wade Ryan outpointed Nath Nwachukwu by clear points decision 99-90, 100-89, 98-91. Ryan captured the IBO International light middleweight title.

Former three-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan outscored two-time featherweight title challenger Tommy Browne via unanimous decision 60-54, 60-54, 60-54 in a light middleweight clash.

In an upset, Sydney-based light middleweight Koen Mazoudier outpointed Brisbane-based Joel Camilleri via split decision 77-75, 74-78, 78-74.

In a super lightweight bout, Trent Girdham outpointed Alex Lual by scores of 39-36, 39-37, 40-35, in a crowd-pleasing contest over four rounds.