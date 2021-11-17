Light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) has been matched against Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) on December 18 in San Antonio in the official WBA title eliminator. The winner will become mandatory challenger for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

“I was surprised when Bivol turned down the fight we offered because it was something I thought he wanted. I know he’s a tough warrior and aspires to be the best, which is why I was surprised. He publicly called me out and said that he was ‘ready.’ But unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case on his end. Again, in boxing, this seems like a common scenario where a fighter barks and barks, but he can’t back it up when it’s time to fight. With this fight (vs. Gonzalez) in place, Bivol has nowhere to run, and he will eventually have to face me.”

Bivol’s promoter Eddie Hearns has said he plans to put Bivol against John Ryder and then target Canelo Alvarez at either 168 or 175 pounds.

“I’m not sure why Bivol thinks Canelo will face him in the near future,” said Zurdo. “The probability of that happening within the next three fights is very, very low for him. Sadly, I think he’s just the cannon fodder for this scenario.”