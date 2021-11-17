With Canelo’s decision to fight his next fight at cruiserweight, #1 rated super David Benavidez has obtained approval to fight for the WBC interim super middleweight championship. David Lemieux is #2 in the rankings.
This will be an excellent fight for as long as it lasts. I was wondering what Lemieux was going to end up doing with such a high ranking. This works.
I like it as well Lucie. I am surprised by Canelo’s decision to go to Cruiser with all the options at super middle and light heavy. But I would like to see Lemieux get this opportunity. I am Canadian like David and it bothered me for years that he could not get a big fight after his destruction of Spike O’Sullivan. I know he has his losses by like Ernie Shavers of the 70s and 80s he is a massive puncher which generates excitement. I think Benavidas will be too much for him at this stage but I hope to see this match.
Agreed, Lucie. An all-action fight for as long as it lasts. Looking forward to this one.
I shall remain patient for a Canelo vs. Benavidez scrap during September/2022. Meanwhile, Canelo and Benavidez should take care of business against their next opponents.
Canelo only has to stay healthy and avoid a serious cut in his possible cruiserweight fight. However, if Benavidez fights Lemieux, Benavidez MUST win by TKO or KO, to create more social/media pressure on Canelo.
there is more than 1 way to skin a cat, or win a WBC title. At least Lemieux is a longtime contender opponent that grants legitimacy for David in the absence of cinnamon.
Was really hoping for Canelo or Plant!! Charlo talks too much crap and won’t back it up @68!!!
Lemieux has beaten nobody but an old Curtis Stevens. Really not worthy of any big fights when he stepped up destroyed by Golovkin lost every round to Saunders and couldn’t even beat Rubio in a showcase fight. Can think of 10 other guys i would rather see fight Benavides. Hope he lands something to make it fun but seriously doubt it.
agreed, trial horse now
FIREWORKS!!! This would be as good of stylistic matchup that can be made in the Class. Lemieux can swat and Benevidez is like an avalanche. Somebody is going to fall, but I think it’ll take 5 or 6 rounds of ferocity.