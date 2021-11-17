Benavidez-Lemieux in the works? With Canelo’s decision to fight his next fight at cruiserweight, #1 rated super David Benavidez has obtained approval to fight for the WBC interim super middleweight championship. David Lemieux is #2 in the rankings. Hollywood Fight Nights returns Dec 10 Zurdo surprised Bivol turned down offer

