Hollywood Fight Nights returns Dec 10 Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns with its Hollywood Fight Nights series on Friday, December 10 at the Quiet Cannon located at the Montebello Country Club. The lineup includes undefeated junior lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona (8-0, 2 KOs), cruiserweight Marco Deckmann (6-1, 5 KOs), junior lightweight Eric Mondragon, (4-0-1, 2 KOs), and lightweight Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2 KOs) in separate bouts. Opponents are TBA. Andrade-Quigley Final Press Conference Benavidez-Lemieux in the works?

