Andrade-Quigley Final Press Conference All the fighters from Friday’s world title quadruple-header in Manchester, New Hampshire live on DAZN. Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference for Demitrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley, Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez, Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara. _ Hollywood Fight Nights returns Dec 10

