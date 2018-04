2012 Olympic middleweight bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (15-0, 7 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to win an eight round unanimous decision over veteran Richar Gutierrez (30-18-2, 19 KOs). Falcao dropped Gutierrez in round five and cruised to a 79-73, 78-72, 78-71 win.

Unbeaten lightweight Damon “No Smilin'” Allen, Jr. (15-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a hard fought eight round split decision over Alex Del Bosque (13-5, 9 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74 Allen, 77-75 Del Bosque.