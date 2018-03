In a huge heavyweight unification fight in front of 80,000+ at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, WBA/IBF champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) added the WBO title of Joseph Parker (24-1, 18 KOs) to his collection. Parker fought a tactical fight all the way through, while Joshua applied pressure. Neither fighter landed a lot of clean shots but Joshua did more. Scores were 118-110, 118-110, 119-109.