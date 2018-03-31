Joshua: I’ll knock Wilder spark out

Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was asked by Sky Sports reporter Andy Scott if he’d like to face fellow-undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder for the chance to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.



“One hundred percent, a hundred percent,” Joshua answered. “You’re asking me, do I want to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world? The WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO. Twenty one fights, six world championship fights. I am not into the hype. I am about the business. So, let’s talk business. Eddie Hearn can talk with Al Haymon and (Shelly Finkel). Just like Dillion (Whyte) said, ‘WILDER, LET’S GO, BABY.’ Let’s go. On this side of the pond, we are serious. Great Britain, the United Kingdom, we are representing. We have all the fighters, champions from heavyweight all the way down to the lower weight classes. We are about the business.”

When pressed who he’d like to fight next, Joshua said, “Wilder. Wilder or Fury,” referencing fellow Brit and former unified heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, who has been inactive since 2015 due to a variety of issues. “Get him (Wilder) in the ring, and I’ll knock him spark out,” Joshua promised.