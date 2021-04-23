April 22, 2021
Boxing Results

Cruz dethrones Mrdjenovich for WBA title

Challenger Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) dominated and dethroned longtime WBA female featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KOs) via seven round technical decision on Thursday night at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY. The bout was sent to the cards due to a bad cut suffered by Mrdjenovich from a head clash. Scores were 70-63 3x.

Welterweight Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Bobirzhan Mominov (12-1, 8 KOs). Mominov deducted a point for a low blow in round five. Ruiz was incapacitated for several minutes, then promptly dropped Mominov when the bout resumed. Ruiz knocked Mominov down again in round seven. Scores were 75-74, 76-73, 76-73.

Unbeaten welterweight Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Denier Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs). Romero outworked Berrio to win 98-92 3x.

Unbeaten super middleweight Christian Mbilli (18-0, 17 KOs) stopped Jesus Antonio Gutierrez (27-5-2, 14 KOs) in round five. Time 1:53. Gutierrez down twice.

Navarette-Diaz, Berlanga-Nicholson Presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: