Challenger Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) dominated and dethroned longtime WBA female featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KOs) via seven round technical decision on Thursday night at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY. The bout was sent to the cards due to a bad cut suffered by Mrdjenovich from a head clash. Scores were 70-63 3x.

Welterweight Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Bobirzhan Mominov (12-1, 8 KOs). Mominov deducted a point for a low blow in round five. Ruiz was incapacitated for several minutes, then promptly dropped Mominov when the bout resumed. Ruiz knocked Mominov down again in round seven. Scores were 75-74, 76-73, 76-73.

Unbeaten welterweight Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Denier Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs). Romero outworked Berrio to win 98-92 3x.

Unbeaten super middleweight Christian Mbilli (18-0, 17 KOs) stopped Jesus Antonio Gutierrez (27-5-2, 14 KOs) in round five. Time 1:53. Gutierrez down twice.