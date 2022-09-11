Super middleweight Shakeel Phinn (23-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Josue Perez (14-16-3, 5 KOs). Phinn dropped Perez in round seven and Perez’ corner threw in the towel soon after. Time was :53.

Cruiserweight Salar Gholami (6-0, 3 KOs) stopped 40-year-old Sylvera Louis (8-8, 4 KOs) at 2:20 of round three in a bout for the for the Canadian domestic title. Four straight KO losses for Louis.

Super middleweight Gregory Miller (1-4, 1 KO) got his first “W” with a third round stoppage of Drake Olchowecki (0-2).