WBA female featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-10-2, 19 KOs) successfully defended against Iranda Paola Torres (12-5-1, 4 KOs). The 38-year-old Mrdjenovich overcame a bad cut over her right eye to win 97-93, 98-92, 96-94.

Unbeaten heavyweight Stephen Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Lyubomyr Pinchuk (12-2-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x for Shaw