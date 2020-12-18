Gilberto Ramirez 175 vs. Alfonso Lopez 174.8
(NABF light heavyweight title)
Michael Hunter 224.6 vs. Shawn Laughery 223
Demonte Randle 321.8 vs. Jarvis Lee 259.2
Charles Baylor 164.2 vs. Joel Munoz 164
Ivan Vazquez 160.2 vs. Charon Spain 158.4
Raynard Talib, Jr. 154.4 vs. Adam Ealoms 154.6
Apostle Arias 153.4 vs. Lucas McDonald 151.8
Juan Velazquez 143.8 vs. Alexis Chavarria 145.4
Breyon Gorham 143.8 vs. Antony Curtiss 144.8
Jose Maria Delgado 125.2 vs. Armando Frausto 125.4
John Ramirez 115 vs. Jose Solis 114.6
Venue: Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas
Promoter: Zurdo Promotions and El Tigre Promotions
TV: PPV
When will they put Ramirez in with somebody with a pulse?