Zurdo, El Tigre make weight Gilberto Ramirez 175 vs. Alfonso Lopez 174.8

(NABF light heavyweight title) Michael Hunter 224.6 vs. Shawn Laughery 223

Demonte Randle 321.8 vs. Jarvis Lee 259.2

Charles Baylor 164.2 vs. Joel Munoz 164

Ivan Vazquez 160.2 vs. Charon Spain 158.4

Raynard Talib, Jr. 154.4 vs. Adam Ealoms 154.6

Apostle Arias 153.4 vs. Lucas McDonald 151.8

Juan Velazquez 143.8 vs. Alexis Chavarria 145.4

Breyon Gorham 143.8 vs. Antony Curtiss 144.8

Jose Maria Delgado 125.2 vs. Armando Frausto 125.4

John Ramirez 115 vs. Jose Solis 114.6 Venue: Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas

Promoter: Zurdo Promotions and El Tigre Promotions

TV: PPV Results from the Wildcard Boxing Club Kovalev returns Jan 30 in Russia

