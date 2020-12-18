Former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) will return against fast-rising knockout artist and Olympic Silver medalist Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) in a 178-pound catchweight battle scheduled for 12 rounds. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 30 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN. Information regarding the venue, which is scheduled to be in Russia, will be announced shortly.

“After just six professional fights, Bekt is making an enormous leap to jump two divisions and fight a former unified world champion on his own home turf in Russia,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “This is the very definition of ‘daring to be great,’ and we have all the confidence in the world that ‘The Bully’ will take out Kovalev and become a world champion in quick fashion.”

“I am glad that after a long break I am starting my journey back to the title of world champion,” said Sergey Kovalev. “The fact that this fight is scheduled to be in Russia gives me even more motivation and strength. I want to please my fellow countrymen again with my boxing and a beautiful victory.”

“We’re happy to be back after this unexpectedly long pandemic layoff and so grateful to DAZN for the opportunity,” said Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events. “I’m looking forward to once again seeing Sergey light up when he fights in front of his countrymen as they always seem to bring out the best in him.”

Melikuziev is a 24-year-old puncher with an impressive amateur resume, having captured silver medals at the 2015 AIBA World Boxing Championships and the 2016 Summer Olympics, among other accolades. The native of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan signed with Golden Boy in 2019 and made it very clear that he wanted to move up the rankings as quickly as possible. He kept his promise by scoring four impressive wins in 2019 and two additional knockout wins in 2020. Melikuziev feels he is more than ready for this challenge.

“Sergey Kovalev is one of the biggest boxing stars of the last decade,” said Bektemir Melikuziev. “This is exactly the type of opportunity I have wanted since turning professional and I will be very well prepared for victory on January 30!”