Unbeaten WBA interim super lightweight champion Alberto “Avispa” Puello (18-0, 10 KOs) retained his title with a sixth round KO over Cristian Coria (29-8-2, 13 KOs) on Thursday night Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Puello dropped Coria right at the bell ending round six and Coria couldn’t continue. Time was 3:00.

Former world champion Tomas “Gusano” Rojas (52-19-1, 34 KOs) won by tenth round disqualification against Ranfis Encarnacion (17-2, 12 KOs) in a super featherweight bout. In round ten, Encarnacion hit Rojas with a clear rabbit punch. The 40-year-old Rojas went down and couldn’t continue.

Former world title challenger Nolberto “Meneito” Jimenez (30-9-5, 16 KOs) outpointed Marvin Solano (23-5, 8 KOs) over eight rounds in a super bantamweight bout. No scores announced. Jimenez was deducted a point for a low blow in round six.