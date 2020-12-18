Results from Puerto Colombia Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol (3-0, 1 KO) outclassed Javier Martinez (12-5, 6 KOs) over six rounds in a bantamweight bout. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 60-54. Results from the Wildcard Boxing Club

