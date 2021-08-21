WBA female super lightweight champion Kali “K.O. Mequinonoag” Reis (18-7-1, 5 KOs) retained her title with a ten round majority decision over 42-year-old former world champion Diana Prazak (14-4, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, California. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 97-93.

In a WBA female welterweight eliminator, Alma “The Conqueror” Ibarra (9-1, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 78-74. Ibarra becomes the mandatory challenger for undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill.

Unbeaten bridgerweight Elvis “El Kora” Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Joel Shojgreen (10-3, 9 KOs) to win the WBC Continental Americas title. Garcia dropped Shojgreen three times in round three. The bout was stopped after the round.