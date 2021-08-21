Ruiz KOs Valtierra in five In an upset, lightweight Alberto “El Alacaran” Ruiz (11-2, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over previously unbeaten 19-year-old Denilson Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. A left hook laid out Valtierra cold. Ruiz claimed the WBC Latino championship. Reis retains WBA women's title

