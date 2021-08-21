WBA #4, WBO #10, IBF #15 Melvin “Melo” Lopez (26-1, 17 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Telemundo veteran Daniel Lozano (15-12-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Hilton Miami Airport in Miami, Florida. Melo dropped Lozano in round two, but was deducted two points for hitting Lozano on the canvas. Melo later dropped Lozano twice in round five to end it. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Andrey Mangunshev (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round TKO over former WBO light heavyweight title challenger Ismayl Sillah (27-7, 21 KOs) for the vacant NABA, USA heavyweight title. Mangunshev staggered Sillah and referee Sam Burgos quickly jumped in to end it. Time was :44.

Former “Kingry” opponent Romero Duno (23-2, 18 KOs) won by TKO1 over journeyman Ramon Esperanza (22-19-1, 11 KOs) in a lightweight bout.