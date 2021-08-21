By Héctor Villarreal

Dominican superwelter rookie, Raul Garcia (3-0, 2 KOs), who hadn’t fought a full round in either of his two previous fights, scored a clear unanimous 6-round decision over more experienced Colombian prospect Dormedes Potes (12-4-1, 9 KOs) in the first event of the Boxeo Caliente series promoted by Sampson Boxing on Thursday night in Hotel El Panama.

Talented southpaw Potes had his good moments in the fight but was deducted one point by referee Abdiel Barragan for punching of the back of the head.

All 3 Panamanian judges David Singh (59-54), Alex Marin (58-55) and Ignacio Robles (57-56) scored the contest in favor of Garcia in the TyC televised event.

Panamanian super featherweight Jaime Arboleda (17-2, 14 Kos) beat the Argentine veteran Jonathan Barros (43-8, 22 Kos) by TKO. Referee Guillermo Perez Pineda stopped the fight at 2:04 into the fourth round.