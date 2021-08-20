August 20, 2021
Boxing News

Contreras-Juarez clash in Telemundo finale

Boxeo Telemundo closes their Summer series next Friday, August 27, with the main event that many believe will be an all-out war. WBA Fedecentro Champion Dennis ” El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) has resurrected his career by beating four top prospects on Boxeo Telemundo, Fernando Garcia 12-0, Belmar Preciado 20-2, Carlos Flores 20-0 and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras 23-1. These four wins have put El Martillo in contention for a shot at a world title. First, however, he must face battle-tested two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10-20 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico. This fight is a crossroads fight for both fighters.

“I see this fight as a “pick-em” fight. It is hard to say who has the advantage. These fights are the ones that fight fans love to see. No one is favorite; they are both two warriors looking for one more title shot,” said Felix “Tuto” Zabala, Jr. President of All Star Boxing

The show will have a total of 8 bouts; the undercard will be announced shortly.

Contreras vs Juarez will broadcasted LIVE on Telemundo at 12 AM. Check your local listings.

Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>