Boxeo Telemundo closes their Summer series next Friday, August 27, with the main event that many believe will be an all-out war. WBA Fedecentro Champion Dennis ” El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) has resurrected his career by beating four top prospects on Boxeo Telemundo, Fernando Garcia 12-0, Belmar Preciado 20-2, Carlos Flores 20-0 and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras 23-1. These four wins have put El Martillo in contention for a shot at a world title. First, however, he must face battle-tested two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10-20 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico. This fight is a crossroads fight for both fighters.

“I see this fight as a “pick-em” fight. It is hard to say who has the advantage. These fights are the ones that fight fans love to see. No one is favorite; they are both two warriors looking for one more title shot,” said Felix “Tuto” Zabala, Jr. President of All Star Boxing

The show will have a total of 8 bouts; the undercard will be announced shortly.

Contreras vs Juarez will broadcasted LIVE on Telemundo at 12 AM. Check your local listings.