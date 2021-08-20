Pacquiao, Ugas make weight By Miguel Maravilla at the scale Pretty low-key weigh-in. Both Pacquiao and Ugas kept their distance and remained respectful. Manny Pacquiao 146 vs. Yordenis Ugas 147

(WBA welterweight title) Robert Guerrero 146.75 vs. Victor Ortiz 148

Mark Magsayo 125.5 vs. Julio Ceja 125

Carlos Castro 125.5 vs. Oscar Escandon 125.75 Frank Martin 135 vs. Ryan Kielczweski 134.8

Steven Torres 250 vs. Justin Rolfe 257.8

Jose Valenzuela 135 vs. Donte Strayhorn 134.4 John Dato 125.6 vs. Angel Antonio Contreras 127

Mickel Clements 134.8 vs. Eliseo Villalobos 133.8

Burley Brooks 171 vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera 170.4 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, FOX Contreras-Juarez clash in Telemundo finale Boxing Buzz

