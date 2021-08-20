By Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Pretty low-key weigh-in. Both Pacquiao and Ugas kept their distance and remained respectful.
Manny Pacquiao 146 vs. Yordenis Ugas 147
(WBA welterweight title)
Robert Guerrero 146.75 vs. Victor Ortiz 148
Mark Magsayo 125.5 vs. Julio Ceja 125
Carlos Castro 125.5 vs. Oscar Escandon 125.75
Frank Martin 135 vs. Ryan Kielczweski 134.8
Steven Torres 250 vs. Justin Rolfe 257.8
Jose Valenzuela 135 vs. Donte Strayhorn 134.4
John Dato 125.6 vs. Angel Antonio Contreras 127
Mickel Clements 134.8 vs. Eliseo Villalobos 133.8
Burley Brooks 171 vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera 170.4
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, FOX
Their fight is sooooooo insignificant, that the commission did not give a shit that Ortiz was 1 pound overweight.
What a fucking joke.
Speaketh … Mort.
Here we go Ugas, Here we go.
Clap Clap.
Here we go Ugas, Here we go.
Clap Clap.
Speaketh … Mort.
Pacquiao to win via late stoppage or WUD12. Ugas is decent but not a patch on the Pacman.
$74.99 PPV price??!! Whatta f*cking joke! No way me or any my fellas gonna order this overpriced BS. It should a been lowered to $49.99 at the very least.
GTFOHHHHH! Paz…
I agree, Boychik.
1 FUCKING RIP OFF !!
Speaketh … Mort.
Why don’t you order it and split it with your boys?
I’m grateful I can afford such entertainment.