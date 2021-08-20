Happy Birthday to legendary promoter Don King, who turned ninety today.
BetMGM has installed Canelo Alvarez as a -700 favorite over Caleb Plant in their November 6 showdown for the undisputed super middleweight title.
The WBC has reportedly ordered WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to defend against #1 rated Marcus Browne.
The WBC has also reportedly ordered a middleweight eliminator between #1 rated Jaime Munguia and #2 Sergey Derevyanchenko.
Musical acts announced for Triller’s September 11 De La Hoya-Belfort PPV event include a “once-in-a-lifetime” performance by Snoop Dogg with the late Marvin Gaye, plus Anitta, Lunay and Gente De Zona and others.
Who cares about a pot smoking ex Crip gang banger who cannot sing for shit. Pot-Dog Sucks.
The Crip Reject Sucks.
Speaketh … Mort.
Sergey Derevyanchenko will stop Jaime Munguia in 9. IF they fight. Munguia will suffer his 1st loss in this fight. Mark my words. Again, IF they fight.
Expect Munguia to find some way to punk out of this fight.
Speaketh … Mort.
Artur Beterbiev will fuck Marcus Browne up. I want to see this fight.
Speaketh … Mort.