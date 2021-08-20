Happy Birthday to legendary promoter Don King, who turned ninety today.

BetMGM has installed Canelo Alvarez as a -700 favorite over Caleb Plant in their November 6 showdown for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The WBC has reportedly ordered WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to defend against #1 rated Marcus Browne.

The WBC has also reportedly ordered a middleweight eliminator between #1 rated Jaime Munguia and #2 Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Musical acts announced for Triller’s September 11 De La Hoya-Belfort PPV event include a “once-in-a-lifetime” performance by Snoop Dogg with the late Marvin Gaye, plus Anitta, Lunay and Gente De Zona and others.