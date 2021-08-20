August 20, 2021
Boxing News

Fierro headlines Saturday in Guadalajara

Unbeaten and local favorite Jonathan “Zurdo” Fierro (10-0, 9 KOs) will be the headliner in a 10 round super featherweight main event Saturday night versus Angel Daniel “Panterita” Tamez (7-1, 6 KOs). The event will be promoted by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO) and take place at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The semi-main event features Leonel “Principe Moreno” versus Juan Diego “El Vaquero” Reyes (6-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight bout.

Rounding out the card…

Nancy Franco vs Jessica Rangel 6 rds flyweights

Brian Rico vs Jonathan Gonzalez 8 rds lightweights

Yair Morelos vs Gerardo Avila Pena 6 rds super lightweights

David Anco vs Fernando Flores 6 rds lightweights

Ivan Perez vs Yael Gildo 4 rds bantamweights

Eduardo Castellon v Daniel Gonzalez 4 rds lightweights

Boxing Buzz
Ahmadi, Petchmanee remain unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>