Unbeaten and local favorite Jonathan “Zurdo” Fierro (10-0, 9 KOs) will be the headliner in a 10 round super featherweight main event Saturday night versus Angel Daniel “Panterita” Tamez (7-1, 6 KOs). The event will be promoted by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO) and take place at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The semi-main event features Leonel “Principe Moreno” versus Juan Diego “El Vaquero” Reyes (6-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight bout.
Rounding out the card…
Nancy Franco vs Jessica Rangel 6 rds flyweights
Brian Rico vs Jonathan Gonzalez 8 rds lightweights
Yair Morelos vs Gerardo Avila Pena 6 rds super lightweights
David Anco vs Fernando Flores 6 rds lightweights
Ivan Perez vs Yael Gildo 4 rds bantamweights
Eduardo Castellon v Daniel Gonzalez 4 rds lightweights