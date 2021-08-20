August 20, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Dubai

In a clash of unbeaten Thai lightweights, Apichet Petchmanee (10-0, 2 KOs) outboxed Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-1, 7 KOs) over ten uneventful rounds to retain his WBC Asia title. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Unbeaten local welterweight Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) won a controversial eight round unanimous decision over Ricky Sismundo (35-16-3, 17 KOs). Sismundo dropped Anwar in round four and pressed the action in most rounds. No scores announced.

Lightweight Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Sharobiddin Jurakhonov (2-4-1, 2 KOs) over six. No scores announced.

Reis, Prazak make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>