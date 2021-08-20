In a clash of unbeaten Thai lightweights, Apichet Petchmanee (10-0, 2 KOs) outboxed Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-1, 7 KOs) over ten uneventful rounds to retain his WBC Asia title. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Unbeaten local welterweight Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) won a controversial eight round unanimous decision over Ricky Sismundo (35-16-3, 17 KOs). Sismundo dropped Anwar in round four and pressed the action in most rounds. No scores announced.

Lightweight Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Sharobiddin Jurakhonov (2-4-1, 2 KOs) over six. No scores announced.