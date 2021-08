Reis, Prazak make weight Kali Reis 139.2 vs. Diana Prazak 138.2

(WBA women’s super lightweight title) Elvis Garcia 218.4 vs. Joel Shojgreen 197.6

Alma Ibarra 146.2 vs. Kandi Wyatt 145

Austin Brooks 128.6 vs. Jesus Torres Beltran 130 Venue: Sycuan Casino Resort, El Cajon, CA

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: UFC Fightpass Atlantic City BHOF ceremonies this week

