The 5th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event promises an action-packed weekend filled with interactive fan experiences, exhibits, live amateur bouts, and the must-attend Induction Ceremony on Sunday, August 22, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in the Sound Waves Theater.

The 2020 and 2021 inductees are:

Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Al Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd. Felix Trinidad, Kelly Pavlik, Simon Brown, Ivan Robinson, Aaron Snowell, Joey Eye, Frank Cappuccino, Ed Keenan, and Nino Delbuno.

The red-carpet formal celebration will honor and enshrine many great boxers and notable contributors who made Atlantic City a worldwide boxing mecca. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to mix and mingle with more than 20 special guests, including entertainers, sports icons, government officials, and more. From basketball star Lamar Odom to boxing legends Paulie Malignaggi, Michael Olajide, Ray Mercer, Michael Spinks, Tim Witherspoon, and Iran Barkley to Grammy award-winning songwriter Fred Jerkins, Hip Hop Legend and Sirius XM Radio Host Roxanne Shante and actor Daryl’ Chill’ Mitchell to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and Victor Manuelle a Latin Grammy-nominated American salsa singer, known to his fans as El Sonero de la Juventud (“The Singer of Youths”) will sing the national anthem. Many other great fighters, both current & future stars and former World Champions, will be in attendance.

At the Induction Ceremony, which takes place from 4 pm to 8 pm, attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar followed by an awards presentation filled with live music, tribute dance performance, and more.

To purchase tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime evening to remember, visit www.ticketmaster.com. For more program information, visit Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame at www.acbhof.com or call (609) 829-8711.