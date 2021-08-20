August 20, 2021
Kaiser Valtierra headlines Telemundo tonight

Photo: Pablo Lozano Reyes

Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico tonight at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The 10 round main event will feature unbeaten teen sensation Denilson Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico defending his WBC Latino Lightweight championship versus countryman Alberto “El Alacaran” Ruiz (10-2, 7 KOs).

Valtierra is just 19 years old but looked like a seasoned professional in route to stopping former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-13-1, 14 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico this past May. It was just his 15th professional bout, but the value of his 250 plus amateur fights showed as he systematically broke down the ex-champ en route to the TKO victory.

What changes did you work on during the preparation for this fight?

I worked a lot on becoming more technically sound with my skills and also my strength. I feel there is a possibility I can win by knockout tonight.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know for sure this is not going to be an easy fight. He had a very solid amateur career. He is very strong and determined to win.

How does it feel to be returning to Telemundo?

My debut on Telemundo in my last fight was a very successful one. I am very content to be returning once again as the main event.

How do you view the lightweight division at this moment?

The talent level is strong in my division. I want to face the best in the division and be remembered for someone who fought the best in his division.

What are your immediate goals?

I want to continue to earn my way to the top of the world rankings with solid winning performances and eventually fight for and become a world champion.

How do you see the styles of you and your opponent playing out tonight?

This is a fight the public will enjoy very much. We are both going to fight like true Mexican warriors and meet head on in the middle of the ring tonight.

* * *

“Kaiser” Valtierra vs “El Alacran” Ruiz vs will air live tonight at 12AM/EST on Telemundo

