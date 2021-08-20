Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico tonight at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The 10 round main event will feature unbeaten teen sensation Denilson Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico defending his WBC Latino Lightweight championship versus countryman Alberto “El Alacaran” Ruiz (10-2, 7 KOs).

Valtierra is just 19 years old but looked like a seasoned professional in route to stopping former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-13-1, 14 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico this past May. It was just his 15th professional bout, but the value of his 250 plus amateur fights showed as he systematically broke down the ex-champ en route to the TKO victory.

What changes did you work on during the preparation for this fight?

I worked a lot on becoming more technically sound with my skills and also my strength. I feel there is a possibility I can win by knockout tonight.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know for sure this is not going to be an easy fight. He had a very solid amateur career. He is very strong and determined to win.

How does it feel to be returning to Telemundo?

My debut on Telemundo in my last fight was a very successful one. I am very content to be returning once again as the main event.

How do you view the lightweight division at this moment?

The talent level is strong in my division. I want to face the best in the division and be remembered for someone who fought the best in his division.

What are your immediate goals?

I want to continue to earn my way to the top of the world rankings with solid winning performances and eventually fight for and become a world champion.

How do you see the styles of you and your opponent playing out tonight?

This is a fight the public will enjoy very much. We are both going to fight like true Mexican warriors and meet head on in the middle of the ring tonight.

* * *

“Kaiser” Valtierra vs “El Alacran” Ruiz vs will air live tonight at 12AM/EST on Telemundo