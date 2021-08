Mora to ref Pacquiao-Ugas By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing The NSAC has assigned referee Russell Mora Jr. to work Saturday’s Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mora has previously been assigned to fights for both Pacquiao and Ugas. Judges assigned are NSAC regulars Dave Moretti, Patricia Morse Jarman, and Steve Weisfeld. Weights from Mexico City

Top Boxing News

