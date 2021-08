Weights from Mexico City Jair Valtierra 135 vs. Alberto Ruiz 135

(WBC Latino lightweight title) Ivan Armando Garcia 111 vs. Miguel Angel Rojas 113

Jonathan Ramirez 129 vs. Edwing Antonio Campos 129

Abraham Arreola 118 vs. David Escudero 120

Armando Moncada 138 vs. Cesar Escudero 139

Abraham Bautista 127 vs. Ezequiel Cabrera 126

Brandon Alberto Jimenez 112 vs. Emmanuel Ramirez 110 Venue: Blueberry Auditorium, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Weights from Miami

