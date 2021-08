Weights from Miami Courtesy William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) Melvin “Melo” Lopez 119.6 vs. Daniel Lozano 120.6

Andrey Mangunshev 272 vs. Ismayl Sillah 210.4

(NABA – USA Heavy Title)

Idalberto Umara 142 vs. Kaywann Sistrunk 147

Tayre Jones 139 vs. Brauilo Avila 141

Itsvan Bernath 249.2 vs. Thomas Hawkins 267.2

Romero Duno 136.6 vs. Ramon Esperanza

Yadiel Camacho 117.6 vs. Samuel Gutierrez 119.8

Narciso Carmona 145.4 vs. Jacob Willyard 145

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez 167 vs. Montoya Swilling 167 Venue: Hilton Miami Airport

Promoter: M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching/Matchmaker Melvin Rivas Weights from Mexico City Pacquiao-Ugas undercard press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.