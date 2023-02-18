44-year-old former two-division world champion Felix Sturm (43-6-3, 18 KOs), now fighting at light heavyweight, won a ten round unanimous decision over Sukru Altay (15-3, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. The 38-year-old Altay pressed the action and rocked Sturm in round seven. Sturm responded well in round eight and ultimately prevailed 97-95, 96-94, and a ridiculous 99-91.

In his first fight since 2019, former WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (25-1-1, 15 KOs) demolished Michal Ryba (12-10-1, 9 KOs) in the first round. Zeuge, 30, dropped Ryba three times in the opening stanza to end it. Time was 2:33.

In an exhibition bout, 54-year-old former heavyweight champion Francois “White Buffalo” Botha carried 60-year-old Porshe AG chief Uwe Huck for six rounds only to have Huck announced as the decision winner. Botha, who looked to be in pretty good shape, was returning to the same arena where he won the vacant IBF title against Axel Schulz in 1995. After that fight, Botha tested positive for steroids and was stripped of the title.

Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dietz moved to 8-0, 8 KOs with a first round demolition of Marko Vucevic (5-3, 4 KOs).

Roy Jones Jr-trained female lightweight Ikram Kerwat (12-3, 5 KOs) punished the smaller Nana Dokadze (3-16, 0 KOs) for six rounds. No scoring announced.