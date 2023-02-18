On February 14, IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia requested a 60-day medical extension. The request was approved and the extension will expire on June 1, pursuant to rule 5.D.3 of the IBF Rules Governing Championship Contests. The IBF is due to order Jai Opetaia to begin negotiations for his mandatory defense of the cruiserweight title approximately on April 1, or sixty days prior to his mandatory due date. Jai Opetaia may request a Rule 11 Exception to extend his mandatory due date pursuant to this rule.
