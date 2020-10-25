October 25, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Santo Domingo

Image (1)
Photo: Shuan Boxing Promotion

By Robert Coster

20-year-old former Dominican amateur star “Mini Pacman” Erick Rosa made his pro debut with a big bang, winning two regional titles, the WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latino belts in the minimumweight class. Rosa won a unanimous ( 98-92, 100-90, 100-90) decision over Oscar Bermudez Salas (5-3, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

The co-main event saw Dominican prospect Gerardo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) win the WBC Latino super flyweight belt, beating Mexican veteran Ulises Lara (21-18, 12 KOs) with a TKO in the seventh round.

The online, “bubble” card was promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotion and held at the Catalunya Malecon Center Hotel in the capital city of Santo Domingo. TV coverage by YouTube Shuan Boxing and King Boxing.

Turchi defeats Grisunins in Italy
Lipinets, Clayton battle to a draw

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: