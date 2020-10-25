By Robert Coster

20-year-old former Dominican amateur star “Mini Pacman” Erick Rosa made his pro debut with a big bang, winning two regional titles, the WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latino belts in the minimumweight class. Rosa won a unanimous ( 98-92, 100-90, 100-90) decision over Oscar Bermudez Salas (5-3, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

The co-main event saw Dominican prospect Gerardo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) win the WBC Latino super flyweight belt, beating Mexican veteran Ulises Lara (21-18, 12 KOs) with a TKO in the seventh round.

The online, “bubble” card was promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotion and held at the Catalunya Malecon Center Hotel in the capital city of Santo Domingo. TV coverage by YouTube Shuan Boxing and King Boxing.