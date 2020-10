Turchi defeats Grisunins in Italy Late result: After exactly one year, boxing returned in Italy live on DAZN last Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. In the main event, Fabio Turchi (18-1, 13 KOs) won the IBF International cruiserweight title by ten round unanimous decision against Latvian Nikolajs Grisunins (12-2-1, 5 KOs). Results from Santo Domingo

