Lipinets, Clayton battle to a draw In a clash for the vacant IBF interim welterweight title, #3 Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KOs) and late sub #5 Custio Clayton (18-0-1, 12 KOs) fought to a twelve round majority draw on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Close tactical contest all the way. Scores were 115-113 Clayton, 114-114, 114-114. Clayton won the last three rounds on all three cards to salvage the draw. The title remains vacant.

