In a clash for the vacant IBF interim welterweight title, #3 Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KOs) and late sub #5 Custio Clayton (18-0-1, 12 KOs) fought to a twelve round majority draw on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Close tactical contest all the way. Scores were 115-113 Clayton, 114-114, 114-114. Clayton won the last three rounds on all three cards to salvage the draw. The title remains vacant.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This is where boxing really annoys me. The winner of this fight was going to be the mandatory. Now what?! You should fight until a decision is rendered for one or the other in a mandatory situation and all title fights should be 15 rounds. Fight could have went either way depending on what you like. Forward motion or counterpunching. Maybe Spence -Garcia will be a draw too. That would be something.
Robbery! Clayton clearly outclassed Lipinets. Clayton showed phenomenal speed. quick, clean jabs that snapped Lipinets head back all night. great body work and lightning fast combos too…lipinets just wasnt very impressive…he was aggressive, but got countered and once in awhile he would land a clean body shot.
After Spence embarrasses Garcia, Clayton would be an intriguing filler before the crawford unification.
Custio landed good clean lunches but needed to put more combos together. When he was they landed fairly well. Glad to see him box well either way although against the upper elite I’m not sure the constant lateral movement will carry him to decision wins.
This put the Loma / Lopez fight to shame. These guys boxed on a much higher level. I’d love to see Clayton and Ugas mix it up!
I thought Clayton won. I hate draws as they accomplish nothing. I’ve been saying it for years; instead of 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 round bouts, there should be 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13 round bouts. Although still possible, it would greatly reduce the possibility of draws.
I had Clayton 7/5.