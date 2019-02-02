By Matt Thompson at ringside

Rochester’s Lawrence King, Jr. had his hands full with sawed off Octavius Webb of Cleveland, OH, both making their pro debuts. Webb chased and bulled the lanky King, Jr. who for his part, jabbed, countered and moved. While the bout seemed close, despite partisan cheering for the Monroe County Sheriff King, Jr., judges Don Ackerman and Pascual Procopio saw it 40-36 and Benoit Roussel tabbed it 39-37, all for King, Jr. now 1-0. The unlucky Webb dropped to 0-1.

In the opening bout of the Shobox card in Rochester, NY, local boy Tracey McGruder made his pro debut a successful one as he manhandled Jersey City’s Michael Lee for three and a half rounds before Lee’s corner stepped on the ring apron, forcing referee Jamil Antoine to call a halt at 1:05 of the fourth. Lee had been taking a pounding for the first three rounds and decided to go for broke as he was hopelessly behind. It turned out to be a detrimental decision as he was met with worse than what he dished out. Lee falls to 2-1, 1 KO while McGruder starts out his long-awaited career at 1-0, 1 KO.